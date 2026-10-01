CA, US & World
Becerra and Hilton Face Off in Only Scheduled California Governor Debate
California gubernatorial candidates Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton faced off Wednesday night in their only currently scheduled debate before the November 3 election.
The one-hour CNN debate, held at the network's Burbank studio, covered a range of issues including affordability, taxes, housing, homelessness, education, artificial intelligence, immigration and the candidates' views on President Donald Trump.
One of the sharpest exchanges came over Proposition 39, a proposed voter identification measure on the November ballot.
Hilton expressed support for Proposition 39, which would require voters to show identification when voting in person or use a special PIN when voting by mail. Becerra opposes the measure and argued it would make voting more difficult.
During the debate, Becerra said the measure would make it harder for Californians to vote and urged voters to reject it.
Hilton argued that showing identification when voting is reasonable and said California needs to change its approach to elections and other issues.
The candidates also offered sharply different views on the state's economy and affordability.
Becerra criticized Hilton's proposed tax cuts, arguing they would reduce funding for areas including schools, health care and housing. Hilton said he would reduce taxes and cut what he described as unnecessary government spending and bureaucracy.
The candidates also disagreed over homelessness, immigration policy, artificial intelligence and the influence of President Trump on California politics.
The debate was moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and was the first scheduled head-to-head debate between Becerra and Hilton since the June primary.
California voters will decide the race on November 3.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2026
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