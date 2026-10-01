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Medical Helicopter Crash Off Catalina Island Leaves Two Dead, One Missing
A medical transport helicopter crashed into the ocean off Catalina Island Wednesday night, leaving two people dead, two hospitalized and one person missing.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews responded shortly before 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a helicopter crash near Avalon. Five people were aboard the aircraft, which went down shortly after taking off from the island.
Four people were recovered from the water. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to hospitals on the mainland. Search crews continued looking for the fifth person Thursday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other agencies responded to the crash. Divers and a remotely operated vehicle are being used in the search and recovery effort.
Authorities say the helicopter is submerged in approximately 240 feet of water off Catalina Island, which is about 22 miles from the Los Angeles County mainland.
The aircraft was identified as a Eurocopter EC-135-P2 operated by Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services. Flight tracking data indicates the helicopter had flown from Oceanside to Catalina earlier Wednesday evening before the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2026
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