CA, US & World
Riverside County Tests Voting System Ahead of November Election
Riverside County is putting its voting system to the test ahead of the November 3 general election.
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters is conducting logic and accuracy testing, running ballots marked for every candidate and measure through the voting system and checking the results to ensure the equipment is accurately recording the votes.
The public testing comes just days after the county received back hundreds of thousands of ballots from the November 2025 special election involving Proposition 50.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s department had seized approximately 650,000 ballots as part of an investigation into alleged discrepancies between ballot intake records and the county’s certified vote count.
The alleged discrepancy was disputed. A community group cited a difference of roughly 45,896 ballots, while the Registrar of Voters said the actual variance between its systems was 103 ballots, or 0.016 percent, and within normal bounds.
On September 24, the California Supreme Court ruled that the sheriff’s seizure of the ballots violated state election law and ordered them returned to the Registrar of Voters. The court said California law requires voted ballots to remain in the custody of election officials, including during a criminal investigation.
Thursday’s logic and accuracy testing is open to the public. Our Alondra Campos is in Riverside observing the process, and we’ll have more on the testing tonight after the MLB game.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2026
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About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.
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