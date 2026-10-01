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Trump Begins Monthlong Midterm Campaign Push for Republican Candidates
President Donald Trump is beginning a monthlong campaign push today in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.
Trump plans to campaign for candidates in a number of races during a 32-day tour, beginning with stops in Texas and Oklahoma. The Republican National Committee is coordinating the effort as Republicans work to maintain their congressional majorities.
In Texas, Trump is expected to campaign alongside Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. Paxton is facing Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in a closely watched Senate race.
The race has drawn additional attention after leaked audio reportedly captured Paxton telling donors that a recent Republican midterm convention featuring Trump had hurt the candidates' numbers. Paxton's campaign has disputed the characterization of the recording, while Trump has said he had not heard the comments and called the convention successful.
Trump's campaign schedule comes as some Republican candidates have taken positions that differ from the president on issues including the war with Iran and immigration.
Trump has also emphasized his economic record as he campaigns for Republican candidates. He acknowledged this week that he has not done enough to communicate his administration's economic message to voters.
After Texas and Oklahoma, Trump is scheduled to campaign in Alabama, followed by stops in Ohio and Nebraska. The campaign is expected to continue through the weeks leading up to Election Day on November 3.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2026
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