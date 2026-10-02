CA, US & World
California Law Aims to Strengthen Local Newsrooms With New Tax Credits
California Senate Bill 2222 was just signed into law, aiming to strengthen local journalism by providing additional tax credits to news organizations across the state.
This will provide $20,000 in tax credits for up to five journalists, along with an additional $15,000 for each new journalist hired and $7,500 for part-time employees, according to the information presented in the report.
Julie Makinen, secretary and treasurer of the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation and a longtime local newsroom professional, says the decline in local journalism has been significant.
Organizations involved in the legislation have researched the loss of journalism positions across California over the past 25 years, with estimates showing more than 10,000 positions have been lost.
Locally, Makinen says the impact is especially noticeable. While the Coachella Valley's population has grown by roughly 40% over the past 25 years, she says the number of local reporters has been cut in half.
Makinen also emphasized that supporting local journalism goes beyond financial assistance. She encouraged residents to seek out credible local news sources and support journalists who actively report from within their communities.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 2, 2026
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