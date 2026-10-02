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Trump Hits Campaign Trail as New Jobs Report and Cost-of-Living Poll Raise Economic Concerns
President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail as Republicans prepare for the November 3 midterm elections.
Trump began an October campaign swing Thursday with stops in Texas and Oklahoma and is scheduled to continue campaigning in Alabama. The White House says Trump plans to visit 17 states and participate in 36 events over 30 days.
The campaign push comes as the economy remains a central issue heading into the midterms.
New government data released Friday showed the U.S. economy added just 29,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.2 percent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised July and August employment downward by a combined 60,000 jobs.
Trump has been urging Republican voters to turn out, particularly in competitive races that could affect control of Congress.
During his Texas appearance, Trump urged supporters to vote and asked them to treat the election as though he were personally on the ballot.
Trump also defended his administration's economic policies and argued that Republicans need to do a better job communicating their accomplishments.
But a recent AP-NORC poll found that just 17 percent of U.S. adults surveyed approve of Trump's handling of the cost of living. The poll, conducted September 24 through 28 among 2,140 adults, also found that 26 percent approve of his handling of the economy overall.
The economy and the cost of everyday necessities are expected to remain major issues as voters head toward the midterm elections.
Trump's campaign appearances are part of a broader effort to support Republican candidates across the country, while Democrats continue to criticize the administration over inflation and household costs.
The campaign schedule is expected to continue throughout October, with Trump making additional appearances ahead of Election Day.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2026
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