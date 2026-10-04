Dangerous October Heat Wave Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures to Southern California

Millions of people across the West are under heat alerts as a dangerous late-season heat wave grips the region, bringing extreme temperatures to Southern California.

Temperatures in parts of Southern California are climbing into the triple digits, with some areas experiencing temperatures 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year.

Health officials say the biggest concern isn't just how hot temperatures get, but how long the heat lasts.

Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can increase the risk of heat-related illness because the effects can become cumulative over several days.

People are being urged to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Health experts also recommend checking on family members, friends and neighbors who may be particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

The heat is also creating challenging conditions for firefighters.

More than 250 firefighters are battling the Bull Fire north of Lake Tahoe in Washoe County, Nevada. The fire began Friday, with crews facing difficult terrain as they work from both the ground and the air.

While much of the West is dealing with extreme heat, parts of the Gulf Coast are facing the opposite problem.

Heavy rain has continued across Gulf Coast states, with about two million people under flood alerts.

Southeast Louisiana is preparing for a particularly wet weekend, with the heaviest rainfall expected near the coast. Some areas could receive more than six inches of rain.

Back in Southern California, the extreme heat was also being felt at Dodger Stadium, where thousands of fans gathered for Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Water was distributed to fans as both teams took the field in triple-digit temperatures.

With the heat expected to persist, health officials are urging residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure during the hottest portions of the day.