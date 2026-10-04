Failed Tennessee Execution Renews Debate Over Death Penalty

The fallout continues following the failed execution of convicted murderer Christa Pike in Tennessee.

The state’s prison chief is resigning in response, the governor announced Saturday. The governor has also suspended all new executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year and announced that a third party will investigate Pike’s failed execution.

Pike, 50, remains hospitalized after surviving an attempted execution last week. Her attorneys say she is on a ventilator and unconscious.

“We don’t know what the prognosis. She may not fully recover and there may be issues about her competence,” said Stephen Ferrell, Pike’s attorney and an assistant federal defender in Eastern Tennessee.

Pike was 18 when she killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1995. She was sentenced to death and was scheduled to be executed last Wednesday. Pike was injected with two doses of the lethal drug pentobarbital but survived.

Her attorney has also raised questions about the drugs used in the execution.

“We don’t know what drugs there were, whether they’re manufactured, compounded, how well preserved, what was done with them,” Ferrell said.

The failed execution has renewed debate over how lethal injection procedures are carried out.

“You have basically a medical procedure with the advent of lethal injection for executions. But then you have some non-medical staff,” said Justin Jones, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Correction. “And then you have staff who have some medical training but they’re not the level of medical staff that you would see in a hospital doing a procedure.”

A recent poll conducted over the summer found that 66% of Americans support the death penalty for people convicted of murder. At a rally in Ohio on Saturday night, President Donald Trump called for expanding the death penalty to include large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers and people who kill police officers or other law enforcement officials.