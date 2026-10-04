CA, US & World
New York Governor Appoints Special Prosecutor in Reopened Cornell Fraternity Sexual Assault Case
A sexual assault case involving a Cornell University student and members of the Chi Phi fraternity is facing renewed scrutiny after new details emerged about how the local district attorney handled the investigation.
Two years ago, a female student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, reported to campus police that multiple members of the fraternity had sexually assaulted her at a party.
According to her account, she was heavily intoxicated, had been given drugs and was unable to consent.
Jane Doe has since filed a civil lawsuit against seven men.
Her attorney told NBC News that she continues to struggle with the aftermath of the alleged assault.
“Not well. This has upended her life in such a tragic way,” the attorney said.
The latest developments center on the actions of Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who previously decided not to pursue criminal charges.
NBC News reviewed law enforcement documents indicating that police had collected witness interviews and tips. However, according to the report, Van Houten did not review additional information beyond Jane Doe's initial six-page statement to police.
Van Houten defended his handling of the investigation in a statement Friday, saying that fraternity members declined to participate in interviews on the advice of their attorneys.
“There was nothing to review,” Van Houten said in part.
The attorney representing one of the accused students also pushed back against the allegations and the public attention surrounding the case.
In a statement, the attorney said plaintiff's counsel had “masterfully manipulated the media narrative” and argued that his client was being condemned before all of the evidence had been heard.
The attorney also said the student had nothing to do with a group chat referenced in the case.
The controversy has prompted criticism from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who has publicly questioned the district attorney's handling of the matter.
Hochul has now appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor in the recently reopened case.
Van Houten has said he will cooperate with the Attorney General's investigation.
The case remains under investigation, while Jane Doe's civil lawsuit against the seven defendants continues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2026
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