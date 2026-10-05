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Men Jump From North Miami Apartment Window After Shooting, Cellphone Video Shows
Men Jump From North Miami Apartment Window After Shooting, Cellphone Video Shows
Cellphone video captured the dramatic moments several men jumped from a window at a North Miami apartment complex following a reported shooting.
The incident happened Sunday at the Aliro Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 14th Street.
Residents captured video showing at least two men jumping from a third-floor window and falling several stories to the ground.
One man dressed in black can be seen jumping from the window before running away. A second person, also dressed in black, follows.
A witness said one of the men appeared to injure his knees during the fall.
The video then shows the men getting into a dark silver car and driving away, with one of the vehicle's back doors left open.
Police say they received reports of a shooting at the complex shortly after midnight Sunday. One person who had been shot multiple times went to a local hospital that same morning.
Investigators have not confirmed whether the people seen jumping from the window are connected to the shooting.
One resident said he heard multiple gunshots followed by screaming and grabbed his phone to record what was happening.
Another resident said she also heard what sounded like about 20 shots but was too frightened to look outside.
Police detained several people later Sunday afternoon as the investigation continued.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 5, 2026
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