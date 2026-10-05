Trump Hits Campaign Trail as Republicans Face Midterm Headwinds

President Donald Trump is stepping up his campaign appearances for Republican candidates as the November midterm elections approach.

Trump campaigned in Ohio over the weekend and is scheduled to make additional appearances for Republican candidates, including incumbent Senator Pete Ricketts in Nebraska. He is also expected to return to Texas this week to campaign for Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is facing Democrat James Talarico.

But new polling suggests Republicans could face challenges with Latino voters.

An NBC News/Telemundo poll of Latino voters found that 59 percent prefer Democrats to control Congress, compared with 35 percent who prefer Republicans. The survey was conducted September 21-28 among 800 registered Latino voters.

The economy and cost of living are also major concerns for voters heading into the midterms.

For small business owners like Louisiana food truck operator Marcus Allen, rising diesel costs are putting pressure on prices and business operations.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana acknowledged that the administration's cost-of-living message is not resonating with all voters.

Trump, however, continues to question polling that shows his party facing political challenges, arguing that the surveys do not account for his campaign efforts.

Democrats are also preparing for a major campaign push. Former President Barack Obama is expected to campaign for Democratic candidates later this month, including Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

The midterm elections will take place November 3, with control of Congress at stake.