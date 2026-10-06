New Customs Policy Could Raise Costs for Americans Receiving Prescription Drugs by Mail

A new U.S. Customs and Border Protection policy taking effect October 22 could change how millions of Americans receive prescription medications shipped from foreign countries.

Under the new policy, foreign shipments that previously qualified for an exemption from certain customs requirements could face additional declarations and potentially tariffs.

Previously, certain shipments valued below $800 could enter the country under the de minimis exemption, with Customs and Border Protection officers handling inspection.

The new rules could mean some prescription shipments will need to be declared and could face additional costs.

The change is raising concerns among patients who rely on medications shipped from outside the United States, particularly those who already face high prescription costs.

Local pharmacists are also warning patients to pay attention to the changes and understand how their prescriptions could be affected.

With the October 22 deadline approaching, patients who regularly receive medications from foreign pharmacies may want to check with their pharmacy or health care provider about whether the new policy could affect their prescriptions or costs.