Potential 2028 Democratic Presidential Contenders Set to Gather After Midterm Elections

Several prominent Democratic politicians who could emerge as contenders for the 2028 presidential nomination are scheduled to gather in Denver shortly after the 2026 midterm elections.

The lineup includes former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill are also scheduled to participate, along with several other members of Congress.

The group will take part in the What's Next Summit, scheduled for November 12 through 14 in Denver.

Organizers say the event will focus on lessons from the midterm elections and what those results could mean for Democrats heading into the next presidential election.

The summit is hosted by Majority Democrats, an organization launched last year with the goal of helping Democrats win elections in more areas.