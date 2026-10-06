Trump Faces Backlash Over Remarks About Los Angeles, San Diego

President Donald Trump is facing backlash from California officials after mentioning Los Angeles and San Diego during a rally in Nebraska while discussing national security and the threat posed by Iran.

Trump made the comments Monday while talking about the cost of keeping the country safe. He appeared to argue that paying higher gas prices was a small price to pay for national security before saying Iran could “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego.

The remarks quickly drew criticism from California leaders.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the comments irresponsible and said they could compromise public safety.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also pushed back, saying his city is not collateral damage or expendable.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the remarks as well, calling them dangerous.

The White House said Trump was emphasizing the threat posed by a nuclear-armed Iran and was not calling for an attack on either Southern California city.

The comments come as tensions surrounding Iran and the country's nuclear capabilities remain a focus of U.S. national security discussions.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.