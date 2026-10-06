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Trump Steps Up Midterm Campaign Push as Republicans Face Economic Concerns
With four weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump is stepping up his campaign activity as Republicans work to maintain control of Congress.
Trump traveled to Nebraska Monday to campaign alongside Republican Senator Pete Ricketts, who is facing independent challenger Dan Osborn in a Senate race that has drawn more attention than expected in the traditionally Republican state.
The economy and rising fuel prices were major themes during Trump's visit. He signed an executive order aimed at expanding the tax-free use of red-dyed diesel, a move intended to reduce fuel costs for farmers and other users.
Trump has also made a series of economic promises on the campaign trail as voters continue to express concerns about the cost of living.
Meanwhile, controversy over taxpayer-funded television advertisements featuring Trump has become another issue ahead of the midterms.
Trump announced that he will no longer rely on taxpayer money to pay for the promotional ads and said MAGA Inc., his political super PAC, will fund them instead. The decision follows criticism from Democrats and some Republicans over the use of federal funds for ads that prominently feature the president and his administration.
The White House has defended the advertisements as public service announcements, while critics have questioned whether taxpayer funds should be used for promotional messages so close to the election. The administration has not said whether taxpayers will be reimbursed for ads that have already aired.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 6, 2026
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