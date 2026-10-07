FAA Investigating Plane Collision at Los Angeles International Airport

The FAA is investigating a plane mishap at Los Angeles International Airport.

The wing of a Delta Air Lines plane preparing for takeoff Tuesday clipped the tail of an Air Canada aircraft that had just arrived from Toronto and was taxiing to its gate.

There were 290 people on board the Delta flight, which was headed to Tokyo.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Both aircraft are now undergoing inspections to determine the extent of any damage.

The FAA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.