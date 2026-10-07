FBI Says Contractor Security Failure Led to Hack of FBI Jobs Portal

The FBI says a security failure by one of its contractors was responsible for last month's hack of its jobs portal.

The agency conducted an internal review of the incident involving FBIjobs.gov and determined that the contractor's security failure led to the breach.

The FBI says it has since removed the contractor and taken steps to limit any further risk.

A cyber extortion group known as ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement released Tuesday, the FBI confirmed the group's involvement and said it will aggressively investigate the incident using all available resources.

The FBI's investigation comes as federal officials continue efforts to identify those responsible for the cyberattack.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that a member of ShinyHunters had been arrested.

The FBI says the investigation into the FBIjobs.gov incident remains ongoing.