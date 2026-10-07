Nearly 200 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers Return Home From Middle East Deployment

Nearly 200 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers are back home after spending 10 months deployed in the Middle East.

Family members gathered at Appleton International Airport Tuesday to welcome the soldiers home with signs, hugs and kisses.

The returning service members are part of the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment, headquartered in Oak Creek. The soldiers come from communities across Wisconsin.

For many families, the homecoming marked an emotional reunion after nearly a year apart.

“It was definitely challenging, definitely had its lonely times,” family member Michaela Jensen said. “He's here. He landed. We're all good.”

Wisconsin National Guard leaders also celebrated the return, emphasizing the importance of reuniting the soldiers with their families.

The returning troops are the second and final group of Wisconsin National Guard members to come home from the deployment. The first group returned two weeks ago.

After months away, some soldiers said their plans were simple: spend time with family, relax and get some much-needed rest.