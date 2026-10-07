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Republicans Pour More Than $700 Million Into Competitive Congressional Races
Republicans are spending heavily to protect traditionally red congressional seats as Democrats make several races unexpectedly competitive.
An NBC News analysis of data from political ad tracking firm AdImpact shows Republican groups have spent more than $700 million on congressional advertising since the beginning of September, significantly outpacing Democrats.
The spending comes as GOP candidates face increasingly competitive races in states that have traditionally been reliable for Republicans, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.
President Trump is also hitting the campaign trail, urging Republican supporters to turn out in November.
But polls continue to show voters frustrated by the cost of living, creating challenges for Republican candidates as they campaign on the party's record.
In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is facing a surprisingly tight reelection race. Abbott says a scheduling conflict will keep him from appearing with President Trump at a San Antonio event.
In Maine's closely watched Senate race, Republican Senator Susan Collins sought to distance herself from Trump during a debate, saying she is not among the president's favorite senators.
Democratic challenger Troy Jackson, meanwhile, is attempting to link Collins to Trump's policies and argue they are making life more difficult for Maine residents.
As Republicans work to maintain their majorities, the president has repeatedly urged supporters to vote as if he himself were on the ballot.
For both parties, the races could offer an early indication of how voters are responding to the Trump administration and the economy heading into the midterm elections.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
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