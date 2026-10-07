Student Protests Spread Across France as Demonstrators Demand Education Reform

Student protests are sweeping across France, with demonstrations reaching their largest levels in decades.

Authorities estimate hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Tuesday in Paris and other cities. High school students have been joined by teachers and representatives from trade unions, as demonstrators demand changes to France's education system.

The protests began last month in support of striking teachers at a suburban high school near Paris but have since expanded into a nationwide movement.

Demonstrators say schools are overcrowded, understaffed and lacking necessary resources.

Hundreds of schools have been forced to close, while authorities say thousands of people have been taken into police custody, many of them minors.

As demonstrations have grown, some protests have turned violent, with reports of burning trash cans, barricades, assaults on school staff and clashes between protesters and police.

Critics of the police response have accused authorities of using excessive force, while officials continue working to contain the demonstrations.

Student protesters say they want their concerns heard and are calling for meaningful changes to the country's education system.