CA, US & World
Supernova Seen 845 Years Ago Comes Into Focus in Stunning New Image
A cosmic blast first seen more than 800 years ago is coming into sharper focus.
Astronomers have captured incredible new detail of the likely remnant of a supernova first observed in 1181.
According to the National Science Foundation’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory, the phenomenon was visible for about 185 days in the constellation Cassiopeia.
It is one of only five supernovas ever documented before the invention of the telescope.
Researchers used the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii to study the firework-like structure of the supernova remnant. The new images reveal that the object's distinctive filaments are not smooth, but instead appear to be made up of chains of tiny knots of gas.
Meanwhile, NASA has released a striking panorama of a Martian sunrise captured by its Curiosity rover.
The image shows morning light illuminating the yardangs on Mount Sharp. Yardangs are sharp-crested ridges formed when wind erodes softer geological deposits.
NASA says Curiosity has been slowly climbing Mount Sharp since 2014, and scientists hope to reach the yardangs in 2027 to study how they formed.
Back on Earth, an Indiana driver was caught on camera doing donuts on a courthouse lawn.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office shared the video, saying the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Authorities are reminding drivers not to drink and drive — and definitely not to try stunts like this one.
By: CNN Newsource
October 7, 2026
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During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings
119 jobs on the line and DRD’s General Manager won’t answer questions … Drop a comment 👇: Would you vote YES or NO on giving a district more money if they refuse to answer transparency questions? #therogginreport #drd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Help us choose the next NBC Palm Springs Fan of the Week! Vote for Video 1, 2, 3 or 4. The fan with the most votes will win a pair of tickets to next week’s Coachella Valley Firebirds game! Voting ends Thursday. Who’s your pick?
Spirit Halloween has revealed its top Halloween costume trends for 2026, and pop culture is driving the picks. Off Campus, Toy Story, K-pop Demon Hunters, superheroes, Greek gods and warriors — and plenty of Dolly Partons — are expected to be popular. What are you dressing up as this Halloween? #Halloween2026 #SpiritHalloween #HalloweenCostumes #nbcpalmsprings