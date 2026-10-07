Supernova Seen 845 Years Ago Comes Into Focus in Stunning New Image

A cosmic blast first seen more than 800 years ago is coming into sharper focus.

Astronomers have captured incredible new detail of the likely remnant of a supernova first observed in 1181.

According to the National Science Foundation’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory, the phenomenon was visible for about 185 days in the constellation Cassiopeia.

It is one of only five supernovas ever documented before the invention of the telescope.

Researchers used the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii to study the firework-like structure of the supernova remnant. The new images reveal that the object's distinctive filaments are not smooth, but instead appear to be made up of chains of tiny knots of gas.

Meanwhile, NASA has released a striking panorama of a Martian sunrise captured by its Curiosity rover.

The image shows morning light illuminating the yardangs on Mount Sharp. Yardangs are sharp-crested ridges formed when wind erodes softer geological deposits.

NASA says Curiosity has been slowly climbing Mount Sharp since 2014, and scientists hope to reach the yardangs in 2027 to study how they formed.

Back on Earth, an Indiana driver was caught on camera doing donuts on a courthouse lawn.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office shared the video, saying the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities are reminding drivers not to drink and drive — and definitely not to try stunts like this one.