Hotel Room Investigation Finds Potentially Harmful Bacteria on Carpets and Bathroom Floors

A new NBC News investigation is raising questions about hotel room cleanliness after laboratory testing found potentially harmful bacteria on carpets and bathroom floors at two New York City hotels.

NBC chief consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen examined the issue, testing rooms at the five-star Ritz-Carlton near Central Park and the three-star Hilton Garden Inn Midtown East to determine what germs might be lingering on commonly overlooked surfaces.

Nicholas Fulmar, owner of Jetstream Clean, a carpet deep-cleaning company that contracts with hotels, said hotel carpets can collect lint, hair, dead skin cells, dandruff and trash. Shoes and rolling suitcases can also bring in bacteria from outside.

Some germs can pose health risks. The investigation cited research linking a norovirus outbreak to contaminated hotel carpeting, where vacuuming by housekeeping staff reportedly contributed to the spread of the virus.

To examine hotel room surfaces, an environmental testing lab collected samples from carpets, areas near room entrances and beds, and bathroom floors.

At the Ritz-Carlton, the bathroom tile was the cleanest surface tested, with almost no detectable germs. However, the carpet contained Pseudomonas, a type of bacteria that can cause infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

In a statement to NBC News, the Ritz-Carlton said cleanliness is taken seriously and that rooms are cleaned daily, with deeper cleaning performed at regular intervals throughout the year.

At the Hilton Garden Inn Midtown East, the carpet contained similar types of bacteria, while the bathroom tile showed the highest levels of potentially harmful germs among the surfaces tested at that hotel. The samples included a small amount of MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause serious infections. Hilton did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Aisha Appa explained that Pseudomonas is common in the environment and can cause infections that may be difficult to treat. However, the risk of infection from these findings depends on individual health and exposure.

Despite the results, Appa said healthy travelers generally do not need to be overly concerned about germs on hotel floors. Avoiding walking barefoot when there are cuts on the feet and practicing good hand hygiene can help reduce potential risks.

As for whether travelers should wear slippers in hotel rooms, the investigation concluded that they are optional for personal comfort rather than a necessity for every healthy guest.

The findings serve as a reminder that even rooms that appear spotless can harbor bacteria on surfaces that may not receive the same attention as sheets, countertops and other frequently cleaned areas.