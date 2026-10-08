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Student Protests Grow Across France as Demonstrators Demand More Education Funding
Student-led protests continued across France Thursday, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets to demand improvements to the country's public education system.
The demonstrations began with high school students who said they returned from summer break to find overcrowded and deteriorating classrooms, including reports of leaks, rodents and teacher shortages.
Students began blocking schools and organizing demonstrations, which have now spread beyond Paris. University students, labor unions and political parties have also joined the movement.
The protests have led to clashes with police, with injuries reported on both sides. NBC News correspondent Richard Engel reported that at least three students have suffered serious injuries during confrontations with police, including one teenager who lost a hand after being struck by a police stun grenade.
Police have also reported injuries as demonstrations continue.
Protesters say they plan to continue demonstrating until the government commits more funding and attention to education.
The government has so far rejected the protesters' demands and accused left-wing political groups of attempting to use the demonstrations for political gain.
The protests come as France faces pressure to reduce its debt and deficit while also responding to calls for greater investment in public services.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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