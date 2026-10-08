CA, US & World
Tropical Storm Rachel Brings High Surf and Coastal Flooding Concerns to Southern California
Large waves have been hitting the Long Beach coastline as Tropical Storm Rachel moves toward Baja California, raising concerns about dangerous surf and possible coastal flooding across Southern California.
Footage from Long Beach showed waves crashing along the coastline Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with water reaching areas near the beach.
Rachel, which weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, is expected to move toward Baja California before its moisture spreads into parts of Southern California and the Desert Southwest.
The storm's track and strength will determine how much rain and wind the region experiences. Forecasters are warning that the system could bring heavy rainfall and an increased risk of flash flooding in some areas this weekend and early next week.
Along the coast, large swells could create dangerous swimming conditions, strong rip currents and beach erosion. Coastal flooding is also possible, particularly in vulnerable low-lying areas during high tides.
The National Weather Service has warned that the combination of large waves and high tides could increase coastal flooding concerns through early next week.
Inland areas, including parts of Riverside County and the Coachella Valley, could also see changing weather conditions as the system moves through the region.
While Rachel is expected to weaken as it approaches land, forecasters caution that its remaining moisture could still produce significant rainfall and localized flooding.
Residents and beachgoers are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and heed warnings from local weather officials.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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