CA, US & World
Trump Campaigns in Texas as Some Republicans Break With President on Key Issues
President Donald Trump is continuing his campaign push for Republicans as the midterm elections enter the final weeks, rallying supporters in Texas overnight.
Trump told supporters they should vote as if he were on the ballot, saying Republicans are defending the record of his administration.
At least 17 people were removed from the rally in San Antonio as protests interrupted the president's remarks.
In Texas, Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton is facing Democrat James Talarico in a closely watched race. Paxton has publicly embraced Trump's support, but in a recorded conversation with donors obtained by Axios, he said the war in Iran was hurting his campaign because of higher gas and diesel prices.
Trump has said prices will come down once the war ends. The president also defended recent comments about the possibility of Iranian missile attacks on California cities, saying the United States would protect its cities.
In Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers is distancing himself from Trump's tariff policies. Rogers previously supported the president's tariffs but is now calling for an end to the tariff dispute with Canada.
Trump responded by saying he viewed Rogers' comments as an effort to encourage Canada to reach a deal, while continuing to endorse Rogers.
In Iowa, Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson has also said she would work with Trump when it benefits Iowa while pushing back on policies she believes are harmful to the state.
The competing approaches reflect the challenges facing Republican candidates in closely watched races as they balance support for the president with concerns about issues including fuel prices, trade and the war in Iran.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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