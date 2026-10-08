USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After More Than 10 Months at Sea

The USS Abraham Lincoln is returning home to San Diego after more than 10 months at sea, bringing thousands of sailors and Marines back to their families.

The carrier left San Diego last November and its strike group took part in combat operations in the Middle East as part of Operation Epic Fury and a naval blockade.

According to the Navy, the carrier's air wing logged more than 13,000 flights, while the ship traveled more than 85,000 nautical miles, served about 4 million meals and conducted 72 replenishments at sea.

The deployment also raised concerns among some military families about food and supply shortages and the mental health of service members.

In a letter to Congress, the Navy reported eight suicide attempts across the carrier strike group. The Navy said mental health professionals were available aboard the ships.

The Navy also said food supplies remained adequate, although limited resupply opportunities sometimes meant fewer menu choices and affected ship maintenance.

The USS George Washington relieved the Lincoln over the summer. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the carrier Tuesday and presented the crew with the Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism during combat operations from February 28 through August 22, 2026.

The homecoming comes as questions remain about the deployment. San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs visited the ship September 27 and is calling for an independent investigation and a congressional hearing in San Diego to hear directly from service members.