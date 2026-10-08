The USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego this afternoon, marking an emotional homecoming for approximately 5,000 sailors following a deployment to the Middle East that lasted nearly a year.

Families and loved ones gathered near the San Diego naval base, preparing to welcome the sailors home with flowers, signs and embraces. Uniformed personnel arranged red and white roses into bouquets as the long-awaited reunion approached.

According to USA Today, sailors aboard the carrier reportedly faced mental health challenges, poor living conditions and limited meal options while supporting U.S. military operations during the war against Iran.

Along Shelter Island, families lined the streets holding welcome-home signs as they waited anxiously for the sailors to return. For many, the homecoming marked the end of months of separation from loved ones.

Retired veterans also attended the gathering, sharing in the emotion of the occasion and reflecting on the significance of a military homecoming.

The return of the USS Abraham Lincoln brings its crew back to San Diego after an extended deployment supporting U.S. operations in the Middle East.