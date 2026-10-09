Hurricane Isaias Approaches Alabama Coast With 120 MPH Winds and Dangerous Storm Surge

Hurricane Isaias is moving closer to the Gulf Coast, bringing stronger winds, heavy rain and dangerous ocean conditions to Alabama’s shoreline.

The storm is currently a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds reaching 120 miles per hour. Landfall is expected Friday evening.

In Gulf Shores, WVTM reporter Zoe Blair says conditions have deteriorated as winds intensify and debris begins blowing through the area. Reporting from a parking garage, Blair showed a palm frond that had been carried by the wind.

Large waves are also battering the coastline, with the shoreline appearing to move closer throughout the day.

One of the biggest concerns is storm surge, which could reach up to seven feet, creating potentially life-threatening conditions in coastal areas.

Blair says her team will continue monitoring conditions as the hurricane approaches landfall.