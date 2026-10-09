Long Beach Residents Brace for Powerful Waves Threatening Coastal Homes

Residents along the Long Beach peninsula are bracing for powerful waves as high tides and strong surf pound the coastline, threatening homes and damaging a century-old bulkhead.

The surf, fueled in part by the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel, has residents worried about the structure that helps protect their homes from the ocean.

George Cooper, a local neighbor, said the waves have been crashing against the homes with tremendous force, creating loud bangs as they reach the shoreline.

The boardwalk and bulkhead have taken a beating, and residents say the repeated pounding has become nerve-wracking. Shawn Curtis, whose living room sits along the boardwalk, said the situation has continued for weeks. Plastic and wood covering his windows have blocked his ocean view as he waits for repairs.

Curtis expressed frustration with the city's response and said he has little confidence in the current efforts to address the problem. He plans to move out at the end of the month, saying the temporary coverings have made his home feel like a shoebox.

City crews are working between high tides to reinforce the bulkhead, hammering wood into place and placing sandbags along vulnerable areas. Neighbors have also brought out their own tools to help protect the structure and nearby homes.

Long Beach Fire Department Assistant Chief Jake Heflin said the ongoing pounding from the waves has caused significant damage to the bulkhead and boardwalk.

Building inspectors have been checking for structural damage while crews rebuild sand berms. Heflin said portions of the bulkhead have been breached, and splintered wood has allowed water to seep into the boardwalk.

Sandbags are available to residents at nearby fire stations as the city continues working to protect the coastline. But for some residents, the repeated damage and uncertainty about a lasting solution have become too much.