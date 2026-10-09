CA, US & World
Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Panama, Damaging Buildings and Disrupting Transportation
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 struck southern Panama, damaging buildings and disrupting transportation and public services, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Panamanian officials.
Several people suffered minor injuries, but officials reported no fatalities or missing persons. Homes, roads, hotels, government buildings, businesses and churches sustained structural damage.
Video verified by CNN showed damaged buildings in Penonome, about 70 miles from the epicenter. One church had a partially collapsed steeple, while another building suffered a crumbling facade. In the resort town of Playa Venao, a multistory building collapsed onto several parked cars.
The earthquake also shook infrastructure along the Panama Canal. Suspension cables on the Centennial Bridge were seen moving as vehicles crossed. The Panama Canal Authority said operations continued normally while crews inspected facilities for potential damage.
In Panama City, public transit service was suspended on two metro lines, and passengers were evacuated from some stations. The Education Ministry canceled classes nationwide for the remainder of the day.
Panama's main international airport temporarily closed as a precaution, diverting flights to other airports before resuming operations later in the day. Power outages caused by the earthquake also disrupted several water treatment plants, according to the country's water and sewage institute.
President José Raúl Mulino urged residents to remain calm and mobilized resources to assist affected communities. He also visited a hospital in Penonome, where several patients were evacuated and treated outdoors.
Officials reported more than 40 aftershocks, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6, according to the USGS.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially warned of possible tsunami waves along some coastlines but later announced there was no longer a tsunami threat.
Leaders from Venezuela and Colombia offered assistance to Panama as the country responded to the earthquake.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
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