Maryland Family Demands Answers After Peruvian Father Dies in ICE Custody

A Maryland family is demanding answers after a 47-year-old Peruvian man died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Julian Curo-Churata lived in Laurel, Maryland, for 17 years. He was a husband and father of two who, according to his wife, Veronica Ramirez, worked hard to provide for his family.

Curo-Churata was taken into ICE custody in June during what the agency described as a targeted enforcement operation. He was held at a detention facility in Louisiana.

Ramirez said she received a call from an ICE agent informing her that her husband had died. She says she is still searching for answers about what happened.

According to ICE, Curo-Churata was found in medical distress on September 28 and transported to a medical facility at 8:14 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m. on September 29. The cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy is expected.

Ramirez said she had spoken with her husband just two days before his death. She has expressed frustration over the lack of information and the expected wait for autopsy results.

ICE said in a statement that Curo-Churata received proper medical care while in custody and was seen by medical professionals. The agency also said it notified his family, attorney and the Peruvian consulate of his death.

ICE said it was unknown when or how Curo-Churata entered the United States. He had a conviction for driving with an expired vehicle registration, and an immigration judge had denied his request to leave the country voluntarily.

Community advocates and elected officials are calling for an investigation. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said a full, independent investigation was necessary.

The immigrant advocacy organization CASA said Curo-Churata had participated in its English-language and vocational training programs while seeking a better future for his family. The organization is also calling for accountability and more information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

A vigil honoring Curo-Churata is planned at a church in Laurel.