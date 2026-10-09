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Senate Candidates Clash in Key Battleground Races Ahead of Midterm Elections
Senate candidates in Michigan, Georgia and Maine traded sharp accusations during televised debates Thursday night, as both parties work to gain an advantage ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The contests could play a significant role in determining control of Congress, with candidates using the debates to challenge their opponents’ records, political alliances and credibility.
In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed exchanged personal attacks. In Georgia, Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff criticized Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins over his political rhetoric and online content. Collins responded by pointing to threats against himself and his family.
In Maine, Democratic candidate Troy Jackson accused Republican Sen. Susan Collins of involvement in pay-to-play scandals. Collins denied the allegations, calling them false and accusing Jackson and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of running misleading advertisements.
Democrats sought to portray their Republican opponents as too closely aligned with Trump, arguing they would prioritize the president’s agenda over their constituents. Republicans, meanwhile, emphasized their independence and made appeals to voters in their respective states.
Sen. Susan Collins cited her votes against Trump, while Rogers said he had contacted the White House about reaching a deal. Georgia Republican candidate Mike Collins pledged to represent the interests of his state.
Trump returned to the campaign trail Friday, headlining a rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman. He also pushed back against concerns about the financial impact of the Iran war, saying the United States had already recouped its costs.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is lending his support to Democratic candidates through a new advertising campaign released by the Democratic National Committee, part of the party’s effort to mobilize voters ahead of November.
The Senate debates come as both parties seek to define their candidates and persuade voters in races that could help determine the balance of power in Washington.
NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba reports from Washington.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
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