New York ICE-Involved Shooting Sparks Outcry After Father Is Shot With Child in Car

Newly released video is raising questions after an ICE-involved shooting in New York City left a 28-year-old man wounded while his five-year-old child was inside the car.

NYPD surveillance video shows an ICE officer running toward the driver's side window and banging on it before the vehicle speeds out of view. Police say the shooting itself was not captured on the footage.

The Department of Homeland Security says the driver ignored orders to stop and used his vehicle as a weapon, prompting an officer to open fire.

Eyewitness video obtained by NBC News shows the aftermath, with the man, identified in the report as Oscar Belgal, wounded on the ground beside a vehicle with shattered windows. Witnesses said the child was in the back seat and appeared distressed, asking whether his father was dead.

New York City officials say a plainclothes ICE officer fired seven rounds at the vehicle, striking Belgal in the neck. The child was not physically injured.

The shooting sparked overnight protests, with some demonstrators clashing with police. New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani and other Democratic leaders criticized ICE and called for the agency to be abolished.

Homeland Security Secretary Mark Wayne Mullen pushed back against the criticism, accusing city leaders of putting criminals ahead of law-abiding residents.

DHS says Belgal is in the United States illegally from the Dominican Republic and alleges he has ties to a violent gang and an extensive criminal history, including a grand larceny conviction and arrests for assault and robbery.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain a point of contention, with federal officials defending the officer's actions and local leaders raising concerns about the encounter and the identification of plainclothes officers.