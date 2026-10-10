Off-Duty ICE Officer Shot After Alleged Assault in Fresno, Police Say

Fresno police are investigating after an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was shot during a confrontation at a home early Friday morning.

Police say a woman returned home around 3 a.m. and found the officer, identified as David Gonzalez, asleep on her front lawn.

When the woman's 72-year-old father went outside to ask Gonzalez to leave, police say Gonzalez woke up appearing agitated and possibly intoxicated.

Investigators say Gonzalez then assaulted the older man. When the man's daughter tried to intervene, police say Gonzalez knocked her to the ground.

The father then shot Gonzalez in the midsection, according to police.

Gonzalez is being held on felony assault charges. Police say the homeowners will not face charges in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.