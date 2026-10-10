CA, US & World
Riverside County Task Force Works to Help Human Trafficking Survivors
Human trafficking often happens in silence, and advocates say fear can prevent victims from speaking out or seeking help.
In California, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has recorded more than 34,600 identified victims, with many reports coming from Southern California. Experts emphasize that trafficking can affect women, men and children, regardless of immigration status.
For some victims who meet specific legal requirements, a T visa can provide a pathway to immigration relief. The visa is designed for eligible survivors of severe forms of human trafficking who meet federal criteria, including certain requirements related to assisting law enforcement.
Advocates encourage victims not to let fear of deportation keep them from reaching out for support. They say trained advocates can help survivors understand their options and connect with law enforcement when appropriate.
In Riverside County, the Human Trafficking Task Force works to identify victims, investigate trafficking cases and connect survivors with critical services. Those resources can include housing, medical care, legal assistance and financial support.
Advocates say many trafficking cases go unreported, making public awareness especially important. Recognizing warning signs and knowing where to seek help can make a difference for people experiencing exploitation.
Anyone who suspects human trafficking or needs assistance can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 (BEFREE). In an immediate emergency, call 911.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 10, 2026
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