CA SB 626: New perinatal mental health law signed

A new California law aims to improve access to mental health resources for pregnant and postpartum patients, with the goal of ensuring those who screen positive for mental health concerns can be connected to appropriate care.

Senate Bill 626, set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027, will require health plans to provide care coordination for perinatal patients who screen positive for mental health concerns.

The bill’s author, state Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, says the legislation establishes a new level of accountability in health care and addresses the need for greater support for patients experiencing mental health challenges during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Smallwood-Cuevas says perinatal mental health care is an important issue as California’s population continues to grow and families continue to navigate the challenges associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

Local medical professionals also emphasize the importance of recognizing mental health concerns in new mothers.

Sandy Artinian, a registered nurse with Desert Oasis Healthcare, says perinatal mental health challenges are not always obvious. Some mothers may struggle without immediately recognizing that they need help, making it important for health care providers to check in with patients and connect them with available resources.

Smallwood-Cuevas says the legislation could benefit both mothers and their babies while also addressing disparities affecting underrepresented communities.

Artinian emphasizes the measure could change how medical professionals approach perinatal mental health by raising expectations for identifying concerns and connecting patients with support during medical appointments due to new, mandated guidelines that will be implemented during each OBGYN appointment.