Coast Guard Rescues Man Trapped Inside Grounded Sailboat Near Coronado

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man trapped inside a grounded sailboat near Coronado on Sunday morning after the vessel began taking on water.

The man called 911 for help after the sailboat ran aground. A Coast Guard boat crew located the vessel, but shallow water and dangerous conditions prevented rescuers from reaching it.

A helicopter crew was then dispatched to the scene. A rescue swimmer was lowered from the aircraft and discovered the man trapped inside the partially submerged cabin, struggling to breathe.

The rescue swimmer provided the man with a snorkel before breaking through part of the cabin roof to reach him and bring him to safety.

The man was airlifted from the vessel and transferred to emergency medical personnel for further care.

The dramatic rescue highlights the challenges Coast Guard crews can face when responding to maritime emergencies in shallow water and hazardous conditions.