Columbus Day: What’s Open and Closed Across the Coachella Valley

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, meaning several government offices and services are closed Monday.

Federal offices and courts are closed, along with the U.S. Postal Service. The Federal Reserve is also observing the holiday, and many commercial banks may be closed.

California does not recognize Columbus Day as a state holiday, so state and local government services are expected to remain open. Most local trash collection and other municipal services should also operate on their regular schedules, though residents should check with their individual providers for any changes.

California replaced Columbus Day with Native American Day in 2021. The state holiday is observed on the fourth Friday in September.

Residents who need to visit a government office, mail a package or handle banking business should check operating hours before heading out.