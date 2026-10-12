Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Stop Airing $20 Million in Taxpayer-Funded Ads

A federal judge on Sunday ordered the Trump administration to stop airing controversial taxpayer-funded advertisements promoting the administration's accomplishments and agenda.

The order came after the ads continued airing Sunday, despite the Justice Department informing the judge Saturday that the campaign would end after the weekend.

President Donald Trump had promised nearly a week earlier to stop running the advertisements and said his political action committee would pay for them instead.

However, the continued airing of the ads prompted the judge to issue an order requiring the administration to stop the campaign.

Court documents show the administration has already spent approximately $20 million on the advertisements.

The ruling puts the administration's taxpayer-funded advertising campaign under further scrutiny as questions remain about the use of public money to promote its agenda.