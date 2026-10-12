Tropical Storm Rachel Brings Flooding and Dangerous Surf to Southern California Coast

Powerful waves and rising tides are flooding streets and damaging coastal properties along Southern California as Tropical Storm Rachel brings dangerous surf to the region.

In Newport Beach, floodwaters submerged parts of Balboa Boulevard and the Balboa Peninsula. Video showed vehicles moving through flooded streets as one cyclist struggled to make it through the water.

Residents said the conditions were a clear sign of the approaching storm, with coastal flooding already affecting the area.

In Long Beach, residents placed sandbags in an effort to protect their homes as powerful surf battered the coastline. Parts of the boardwalk were ripped apart, sending broken pieces of debris into the ocean.

One heavily damaged home has been red-tagged after sections of its siding and roof fell into the water. The structure is now at risk of collapsing entirely.

Officials are urging people to stay away from affected coastal areas as tides continue to rise and dangerous surf threatens additional damage.