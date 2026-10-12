CA, US & World
Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire, but Zelensky Says He Was Unaware of Deal
President Donald Trump says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an energy ceasefire, but questions remain about whether both countries have accepted the arrangement.
Trump announced the agreement in a post on Truth Social Sunday, saying both sides had agreed to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. He also warned the countries not to violate the agreement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios the announcement was “news for me,” although he said Ukraine would agree to an energy ceasefire. Later Sunday, Zelensky said Russia had struck a Ukrainian power plant.
Russia has not publicly confirmed the agreement. Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a settlement and pointed to efforts to make more oil available to global markets at lower prices.
The announcement follows the Trump administration's decision to ease sanctions to allow Russia to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the global market. The administration says increasing available fuel supplies could help address energy costs.
Some lawmakers have supported the move as an unconventional approach to energy policy, while others have questioned its legality and warned that Putin could undermine the president's efforts.
The developments come as the White House faces concerns about high fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections. However, some energy experts have questioned whether the additional Russian diesel supply will have a significant effect on prices.
For now, uncertainty remains over the status of the proposed energy ceasefire and whether it will lead to a broader reduction in attacks on energy infrastructure.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 12, 2026
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