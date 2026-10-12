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Why Doomscrolling Is So Hard to Stop: Expert Explains the Psychology Behind the Habit
Endless scrolling through social media can make it easy to lose track of time, but experts say understanding why the habit is so appealing may help people take back control.
Behavioral specialist Corbin Bruksha recently joined the show to discuss the psychology behind doomscrolling and why knowing a habit is unhealthy does not always make it easier to stop.
Bruksha said social media platforms can keep people engaged by delivering a steady stream of unpredictable content. Users never know exactly what they will see next, and the possibility of finding something especially interesting or entertaining can encourage them to keep scrolling.
He compared the experience to a lottery-style reward system, in which the next result is uncertain. That unpredictability can reinforce repetitive behavior and make scrolling feel almost automatic.
So how can people break the cycle?
Bruksha recommends recognizing when scrolling has gone on too long and deliberately switching to another activity. Putting down the phone, taking a walk, getting a workout in or simply drinking a glass of water can help interrupt the pattern.
Changing physical activity can also help shift a person's emotional state, he said. The goal is to replace endless scrolling with a different habit and repeat that behavior until it becomes easier to choose an alternative.
Bruksha also emphasized the importance of the morning routine. Many people reach for their phones immediately after waking up, beginning the day with emails, notifications and social media.
One way to avoid that pattern is to use a traditional alarm clock instead of a phone. Keeping the phone out of the morning routine can create time to wake up before engaging with digital distractions.
Bruksha said consistently practicing different habits can help people become less reliant on the constant stimulation provided by social media.
His advice is straightforward: recognize the pattern, put the phone down and deliberately do something else.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 12, 2026
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