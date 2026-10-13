Federal Agents Search Home of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Amid Investigation

Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C., home of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation, drawing criticism from her supporters and renewed attention to her long-running conflict with President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department confirmed the search was connected to an ongoing investigation. A source familiar with the matter said the probe has been underway for years and involves potential immigration fraud.

The search warrant remains sealed, and no charges have been filed.

Omar, a four-term congresswoman from Minnesota, was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen at age 17. Her office maintains that she has done nothing wrong.

Following the search, Omar accused the administration of targeting political opponents. In a social media post, she said the action was an attempt to silence her and vowed to continue speaking out.

Supporters gathered in Minneapolis to defend the congresswoman, with some accusing the administration of abusing its power.

The search comes amid years of public clashes between Omar and Trump. The president criticized Omar during remarks in Ohio, while Omar has accused him of being fixated on her and the Somali community.

In March, Vice President JD Vance publicly accused Omar of immigration fraud. Those allegations remain distinct from any formal criminal charges, and authorities have not announced charges against the congresswoman in connection with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Neither the sealed warrant nor the available information establishes that Omar committed a crime.