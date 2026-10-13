Kimberly Guilfoyle Asked to Resign as U.S. Ambassador to Greece Amid Misconduct Allegations

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has resigned following allegations of financial misconduct, adding another controversy for President Donald Trump as he campaigns for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.

The White House announced Guilfoyle’s departure after reports surfaced about allegations involving luxury travel and personal finances. Trump said he was unhappy with the stories surrounding the ambassador.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said.

NBC News reported that the State Department’s inspector general was examining claims that Greek business figures had funded luxury trips for Guilfoyle.

A Trump donor also alleged that Guilfoyle asked him to pay approximately $100,000 in credit card debt shortly before her confirmation hearing and suggested she could help him gain access to senior administration officials. The allegations have not been established as fact.

Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., confirmed her resignation in a post on X. She denied wrongdoing and said she intended to defend her name.

Trump sought to distance himself from Guilfoyle, saying she was not a member of his family and describing her relationship with his son as something that happened in the past.

The controversy comes as Trump steps up his campaign appearances ahead of the November midterm elections. He has been holding rallies to support Republican candidates in competitive races across the country.

One race attracting attention is the Kansas Senate contest, where Republican incumbent Roger Marshall faces a challenge from Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton, a pastor.

Hamilton said he has encountered Republican voters who believe the country needs a different approach and who support his candidacy despite their party affiliation.

Former Republican Kansas state senator Wint Winter Jr. also suggested Hamilton could perform better than expected. Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in nearly a century.

Trump has promised additional campaign rallies throughout October as Republicans work to maintain their congressional majorities.

The midterm elections are scheduled for November 3.