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Pope Leo XIV Recovering After Surgery Reveals Early-Stage Lung Cancer
Pope Leo XIV is recovering in a Rome hospital after surgery to remove part of his right lung, where doctors discovered a cancerous growth, the Vatican announced Tuesday.
The Vatican said the thoracic surgery was completed as planned and the pope had returned to his hospital room. The procedure involved removing the lower lobe of his right lung using video-assisted surgery and lasted approximately 90 minutes.
Further examination of the removed tissue revealed pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer. The 71-year-old pope previously told the public that doctors had found a lung nodule during routine testing. He said the growth was detected at an early stage and was well-contained.
The surgery took place at Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in northwest Rome, a hospital with a long history of treating popes. Leo has canceled public appearances through October 20 as he recovers. Vatican officials previously indicated he would likely need about a week to recuperate following the operation.
Medical experts said before the diagnosis was confirmed that surgery to remove a lung nodule is often minimally invasive and carries a relatively low risk of complications. Outcomes can be favorable when non-small cell lung cancer is detected at its earliest stages, although the pope’s individual prognosis has not been announced.
Vatican operations will continue during the pope’s hospitalization. The Catholic Church has no specific rules automatically transferring papal authority if a pope becomes incapacitated, meaning Leo retains his authority even while receiving treatment. Day-to-day Vatican business is handled by a separate team, while matters requiring the pope’s signature may be delayed.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, said Catholic clergy were praying for the pope’s recovery. Parolin said the need for surgery came as a surprise, but expressed hope that the condition had been caught early enough to be treated successfully.
News of the surgery has prompted an international outpouring of support for Leo, the first American pope. The Vatican said the lung growth was discovered during routine tests. Leo is known to enjoy staying active, including playing tennis and swimming.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 13, 2026
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