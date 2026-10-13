Six Flags Closes Nine Additional Roller Coasters at Other Parks After Fatal Georgia Accident

Six Flags Over Georgia is closed following a fatal roller coaster incident that has prompted the temporary closure of nine additional rides at six parks across the United States and Canada.

The incident happened Monday at the park near Atlanta, where a man reportedly fell from the Goliath roller coaster and died.

Witnesses told NBC News they saw the man fall from his seat, strike a cart multiple times and land on the roof of a building beneath the ride. The cart remained on a steep incline following the incident, and other riders were evacuated from the coaster.

Six Flags has not released details about what may have caused the fatal fall but says it is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.

The company also announced the temporary closure of nine additional rides at six other parks as a precaution. The affected locations include parks in Illinois, New Jersey, California, North Carolina and Ohio, as well as a park near Toronto, Canada.

At least some of the rides share characteristics with Goliath, including being steel hypercoasters manufactured by Switzerland-based Bolliger and Mabillard.

The additional closures are intended to allow for further safety reviews. Six Flags has not announced when the affected rides will reopen or what steps will be required before they can resume operations.

The company said the closures were being carried out out of an abundance of caution as the investigation continues.

NBC News correspondent Ryan Chandler reported from Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia.