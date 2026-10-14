Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy Discusses Company’s Growth, Faith and Future

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy is discussing the fast-food chain’s growth, values and future in his first broadcast interview, sitting down with NBC News co-anchor Craig Melvin for an exclusive conversation.

The privately owned, family-run company ranks among the largest restaurant chains in the United States, with nearly $24 billion in sales and a reputation for strong customer satisfaction. Its popularity has helped make chicken sandwiches a major force in the fast-food industry.

The company’s roots date back to 1946, when Cathy’s grandfather, Truett Cathy, and his brother Ben opened a diner in Georgia. A deal involving chicken breasts that were too large for Delta Air Lines’ in-flight menu helped inspire the sandwich that became Chick-fil-A’s signature item. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in 1967.

Cathy says the original sandwich recipe remains unchanged.

Andrew Cathy became CEO in 2021, continuing a family tradition that has shaped the company’s business practices, including its decision to close restaurants on Sundays. The policy began with the founders’ desire to have time for church, rest and family.

The family’s Christian faith remains central to the company’s stated purpose. But Chick-fil-A’s values have also drawn controversy, particularly in 2012, when Andrew Cathy’s father, Dan Cathy, publicly expressed opposition to same-sex marriage. Disclosures about donations to conservative Christian organizations opposed to LGBTQ rights sparked protests, boycotts and political debate.

Asked about that history, Andrew Cathy emphasized the company’s focus on serving customers.

“We’re focused on hospitality, serving great-tasting food, and great service,” he told Melvin.

In 2019, Chick-fil-A announced a shift in its charitable giving priorities toward education, homelessness and hunger. Through its Shared Tables program, the company donates surplus food to organizations serving people in need. Cathy said the program has contributed enough food to provide more than 200 million meals since 2020.

Cathy also addressed concerns about rising food prices as consumers become more cost-conscious. He said the company is cautious about increasing prices and understands customers must weigh their spending decisions.

He also rejected the idea of reducing portion sizes to offset higher costs, saying Chick-fil-A intends to maintain the portions and experience customers expect.

As competition in the fast-food chicken market continues to grow, Cathy said he welcomes the challenge, arguing that competition pushes the industry to improve.

The extended interview with Andrew Cathy is available on NBCNews.com and the NBC News app.