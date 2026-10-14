DOJ Announces Nationwide Tax Fraud Crackdown Involving 76 Defendants and $490 Million in Alleged Losses

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a nationwide tax fraud crackdown involving 76 defendants and more than $490 million in estimated intended tax losses.

The six-week operation, called the National Tax Enforcement Surge, brought together 35 U.S. attorneys’ offices, the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division and IRS criminal investigators.

According to federal officials, the effort resulted in 23 new charging actions involving 31 defendants accused of schemes that could have caused more than $350 million in tax losses. The operation also included trials, guilty pleas and sentencings involving another 45 defendants and nearly $140 million in estimated intended losses.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department intends to expand investigations into schemes designed to defraud the government and evade tax obligations.

The cases involve alleged tax-related crimes, including schemes that prosecutors say concealed income or improperly obtained refunds. Officials say the broader enforcement effort is part of the Justice Department’s work to combat fraud affecting American taxpayers.

The National Fraud Enforcement Division was established in April 2026. Since its creation, the department has also pursued alleged fraud involving government assistance and other federal programs.

Federal officials say additional enforcement actions are expected as investigators continue examining suspected fraud schemes.

All criminal charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.