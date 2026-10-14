Justice Department Threatens California With Legal Action Over Alleged Noncitizen Voters

The Trump administration is threatening California election officials with legal action unless they review a federal list of people suspected of being noncitizens who were sent mail-in ballots in Los Angeles County.

In letters sent Tuesday, Acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter gave California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan 48 hours to review the list and determine whether any eligible U.S. citizens had been incorrectly flagged.

The Justice Department says it provided Los Angeles County officials with a password-protected thumb drive containing the names of people the federal government believes are likely noncitizens.

The letters demand that officials set aside returned ballots from individuals whose citizenship cannot be independently verified and refrain from sending ballots to those individuals until their eligibility is confirmed. The department says it may seek emergency court relief if officials do not follow its instructions.

The dispute comes as California prepares for the November 3 midterm elections. Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but election experts say suspected voters must be accurately identified to avoid mistakenly flagging eligible citizens.

Similar federal efforts in other states have raised concerns about the reliability of government lists used to identify potential noncitizens. California officials have previously questioned the accuracy of federal claims about noncitizens on the state's voter rolls.

The letters mark another escalation in the dispute between the Trump administration and California over federal involvement in state election procedures. The state's response to the 48-hour demand could determine whether the disagreement moves to court.