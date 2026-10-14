Lin-Manuel Miranda Hits Campaign Trail in Nebraska to Boost Latino Representation

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking his political activism to the campaign trail, joining his father, longtime political strategist Luis Miranda, in Omaha, Nebraska, to support Democratic candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

The father-and-son team is working to raise money and energize voters as Democrats seek to regain control of Congress. Through the Latino Victory Project’s Miranda Family Rising Stars Fund, the family is supporting five Democratic congressional candidates in competitive districts, with a focus on increasing Latino representation in government.

One of those candidates is Denise Powell, who is running for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. The daughter of Cuban and Chilean immigrants, Powell is campaigning in a district often described as a Democratic “blue dot” in a Republican-leaning state.

If elected, Powell would become the first Latino person from Nebraska to serve in Congress. She says her campaign is focused on connecting with voters and believes the district could play an important role in the fight for control of the House.

Luis Miranda, who has spent decades working in Democratic politics, said a more diverse government brings different ideas and perspectives to the table. He and his wife have long been involved in civic and political organizing, and he says his son’s public profile has helped expand the reach of their message.

During the Omaha visit, Lin-Manuel Miranda also met Jeannette Lazara Galup, who is involved in a local production of his musical “In the Heights.” Galup told him she is battling colon cancer, cannot afford health insurance, and has accumulated nearly $80,000 in medical debt.

The encounter highlighted the financial challenges some Americans face when dealing with serious illness. Miranda said the experience underscored the importance of a stronger safety net for people struggling with medical costs.

Miranda says civic engagement has been part of his upbringing since childhood. He recalled that while other kids might have had a paper route, one of his responsibilities was registering people to vote.

With the midterm elections approaching, the Miranda family is urging voters to participate in the political process, arguing that turnout will be crucial in determining the country’s political direction.